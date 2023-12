Corporate Deal

EG Group, a gas stations and convenience retail chain operator, was counseled by Latham & Watkins in connection with refinancing and extending the maturity of its aggregated bond offerings valued at $8.2 billion. The Latham & Watkins team was led by London-based corporate partner Francesco Lione.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 06, 2023, 8:53 AM

