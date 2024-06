Corporate Deal

Sunrise Auto Group announced the sale of Sunrise Wolfchase Buick GMC and Sunrise Buick GMC Collierville to Lithia Motors. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sunrise Auto was represented by a Holland & Knight team including partners Stephen Dietrich and Brooke Sizer. Counsel information for Medford, Oregon-based Lithia Motors was not immediately available.

Automotive

June 13, 2024, 9:44 AM

