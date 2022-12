Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Blackstone Group, through its entity Multi Veste 339 BV, announced that it has sold the Forum Gdansk shopping center to NEPI Rockcastle for 250 million euros ($265 million). The Nertherlands-based Multi Veste was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and a Greenberg Traurig team led by managing partner and head of real estate Jolanta Nowakowska-Zimoch. NEPI Rockcastle was represented by Linklaters. The Linklaters team was led by partner Janusz Dzianachowski.