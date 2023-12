Corporate Deal

Jacobs Private Equity and minority co-investors have agreed to place a $1 billion cash investment in technology and consulting company SilverSun Technologies Inc. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Jacobs Private Equity was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Adam O. Emmerich and Viktor Sapezhnikov. SilverSun Technologies, which is based in East Hanover, New Jersey, was represented by Lucosky Brookman LLP.

Technology

December 05, 2023, 9:57 AM

