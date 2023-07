Corporate Deal

Northann Corp., a 3D printing manufacturer, filed with the SEC on July 14 to raise approximately $14 million in an initial public offering. The Elk Grove, California-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP partner William S. Rosenstadt and the Grandall Law Firm. The underwriters, led by Craft Capital Management LLC, are represented by Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li.

July 17, 2023, 9:53 AM

