Corporate Deal

Excelus Manufacturing Solutions, Sky Peak Capital’s precision manufacturing platform, has acquired Maclean Precision Machine in a deal guided by Baker & Hostetler. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Sky Peak was represented by by Baker & Hostetler. Counsel information for Maclean Precision, which is based in Madison, New Hampshire, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 05, 2023, 10:40 AM

