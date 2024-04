Corporate Deal

Microsoft was counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Weil, Gotshal & Manges in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $3.4 billion. The Weil Gotshal team was led by partners Corey Chivers and Michael Hickey, while partners William Brentani and Daniel Webbled led the deal for Simpson Thacher.

Technology

April 29, 2024, 9:47 AM

nature of claim: /