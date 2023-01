Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has counseled HSBC (Securities) Inc. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $75 million. The issuance was announced Jan. 17 by San Pedro, Mexico-based Axtel S.A.B. de C.V. The notes come due 2024. The Cleary Gottlieb team was led by partner Jorge Juantorena.

Telecommunications

January 20, 2023, 1:49 PM