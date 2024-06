Corporate Deal

Addus HomeCare Corp., a provider of home care services, has agreed to acquire the personal care operations of Gentiva for an anticipated purchase price of $350 million. Addus HomeCare was advised by Bass, Berry & Sims. Gentiva was represented by Debevoise & Plimpton and a Ropes & Gray team led by partner Timothy McCrystal. The Debevoise team was led by partner Andrew Bab.

Health Care

June 12, 2024, 9:43 AM

