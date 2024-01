Corporate Deal

FTV Capital has placed a $90 million growth equity investment in lifecycle management platform BillingPlatform. Englewood, Colorado-based BillingPlatform was represented by Kirkland & Ellis and a DLA Piper team including partners Scott Cowan, Andrew Gilbert, Rita Patel and Kurtis Weaver. Counsel information for FTV Capital was not immediately available.

January 26, 2024, 11:25 AM

