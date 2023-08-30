Corporate Deal

Discovery Education, together with its affiliates, have agreed to acquire DreamBox Learning, a pre-K-12 education technology provider. The transaction, announced Aug. 29, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Discovery Education was advised by Sidley Austin partners Mark Castiglia, Mehdi Khodadad and Scott Parel. DreamBox and its current investors including, Elliott Investment Management LP and TPG, were represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher corporate deal team led by partners Richard Birns and Quinton Farrar.

