Corporate Deal

Home health provider Jet Health Inc. announced that it has acquired Trio Home Health and Hospice in a deal guided by Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth and Rivas Goldstein LLP. Financial terms were not disclosed. Fort Worth, Texas-based Jet Health was advised by a Stradling Yocca team. Trio Home, which is based in Denton, Texas, was represented by Rivas Goldstein.

Health Care

October 05, 2022, 9:00 AM