Corporate Deal

Energy Capital Partners announced that it has acquired Triple Oak Power, a renewable energy projects developer, from EnCap Energy Transition Fund I and its co-investors, Yorktown Partners and Mercuria Energy. Financial terms were not disclosed. Summit, New Jersey-based Energy Capital was advised by Latham & Watkins. EnCap Investments and Triple Oak were represented by Sidley Austin.

Renewable Energy

January 10, 2024, 11:49 AM

