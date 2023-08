Corporate Deal

XCOM Labs announced a strategic perpetual licensing agreement with Globalstar Inc. granting the satellite communications company exclusive access to certain key XCOM technologies and personnel. San Diego-based XCOM was represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partners Ed Batts, Sean Feller, Carrie LeRoy, Charles Walker and Edward Wei. Globalstar, based in Covington, Louisiana, was advised by Taft Stettinius & Hollister.

Telecommunications

August 30, 2023, 10:28 AM

nature of claim: /