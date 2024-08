Corporate Deal

Willkie Farr & Gallagher guided Allstate Corp. in connection with the sale of its Employer Voluntary Benefits business to StanCorp Financial Group for $2 billion. The transaction, announced Aug. 13, is expected to close in the first half of 2025. Portland, Oregon-based StanCorp was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by insurance M&A partners Kristen Matthews and Nicholas Potter.

Insurance

August 15, 2024, 10:42 AM