Corporate Deal

Sigma Defense, a Sagewind Capital portfolio company, announced that it has acquired EWA, an electronic warfare defense company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Perry, Georgia-based Sigma Defense was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partner Edward T. Ackerman. Counsel information for EWA, which is based in Herndon, Virginia, was not immediately available.

Technology

April 26, 2024, 1:56 PM

nature of claim: /