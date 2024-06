Corporate Deal

Brighton Park Capital will make a $112 million investment in security software provider PortSwigger Ltd. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Brighton Park was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partners Andreas Philipson and Sarah Stasny. Counsel information for Knutsford, United Kingdom-based PortSwigger was not immediately available.

Technology

June 28, 2024, 1:26 PM