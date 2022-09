Corporate Deal

BlackRock Long Term Private Capital has agreed to acquire a majority interest in oral surgery provider Paradigm Oral Health from private equity firm InTandem Capital Partners and other shareholders. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based BlackRock is advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Paradigm Oral, which is based in Lincoln, Nebraska, is represented by a Goodwin Procter team.

Banking & Financial Services

September 26, 2022, 8:33 AM