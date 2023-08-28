Corporate Deal

Kimco Realty, an operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, has agreed to acquire RPT Realty in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2 billion, including the assumption of debt and preferred stock. The transaction, announced Aug. 28, is expected to close in the beginning of 2024. Jericho, New York-based Kimco was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partner David Shapiro. RPT Realty, which is based in New York, was represented by a Goodwin Procter team including partners Blake Liggio and Mark Opper.

