Corporate Deal

FirstEnergy has agreed to sell an additional 30 percent ownership interest in its FirstEnergy Transmission business unit to Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, a fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management, for approximately $3.5 billion. The transaction, announced Feb. 2, is expected to close in early 2024. Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy is advised by a Jones Day team led by partners George Hunter and Peter Izanec. Brookfield, based in Toronto, is represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Investment Firms

February 03, 2023, 10:16 AM