Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati guided San Francisco-based Cleanlab Inc., a provider of automated data curation solutions, in closing a $25 million Series A fundraising round. Investors included Bain Capital, Databricks Ventures, Menlo Ventures and TQ Ventures. The Wilson Sonsini team was led by Damien Weiss, Jordan McDonnel and Alison Sechrest.

October 12, 2023, 3:19 PM

