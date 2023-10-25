Corporate Deal

Fortive Corp., an industrial technology conglomerate, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire EA Elektro-Automatik Holding GmbH (EA), a leading supplier of high-power electronic test solutions for energy storage, mobility, hydrogen, and renewable energy applications, for $1.45 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Oct. 23, is expected to close in the early first quarter of 2024. Counsel information for EA was not immediately available. Fortive, based in Everett, Washington, was advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase acted as financial advisers to the company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 25, 2023, 3:09 PM

nature of claim: /