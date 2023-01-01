Corporate Deal

Investment funds affiliated with Blackstone, Thomson Reuters, an affiliate of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and an affiliate of GIC Special Investments Pte. Ltd. have agreed to sell shares in London Stock Exchange Group plc to Microsoft Corporation. The transaction, announced Dec. 12, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Blackstone is represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Jonathan Ozner, Yash Rupal, Ben Spiers and Sophie Staples. Counsel information for Microsoft was not immediately available.