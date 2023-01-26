Corporate Deal

AcBel Polytech Inc., through its subsidiary, has agreed to acquire a 100 percent stake in ABB Ltd’s power conversion division for an aggregate consideration of approximately $505 million. The transaction, announced Jan. 20, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Taiwan-based AcBel Polytech was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Brian E. Hamilton and Ching-Yang Lin. Covington & Burling is acting as legal counsel in connection with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States matters.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 26, 2023, 9:12 AM