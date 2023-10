Corporate Deal

Insight Venture Partners has agreed to place a $80 million investment in SecureW2 Inc., a passwordless security software provider. Insight Venture was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher partners Matthew Guercio and Stephanie Moran. Counsel information for Seattle-based SecureW2 was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

October 25, 2023, 3:26 PM

