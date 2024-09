Corporate Deal

ADP was counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1 billion. The Davis Polk team included partners Richard D. Truesdell Jr., Kara Mungovan and Pritesh Shah. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett advised underwriters BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Chase and Co. and Morgan Stanley. The notes come due 2034.

September 11, 2024, 11:46 AM