Corporate Deal

Tencent Holdings Ltd. announced that it has placed a 300 million euro ($301 million) investment in Ubisoft Entertainment SA., a producer and distributer of video games for consoles, PCs, smartphones and tablets. Shenzhen, China-based Tencent Holdings was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners Nick Benham, Paul Marquardt, Jacques Naquet-Radiguet and Miranda So. Counsel information for Ubisoft, which is based in Paris, was not immediately available.

Gaming & Esports

September 09, 2022, 10:13 AM