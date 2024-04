Corporate Deal

Arcosa announced that it has completed its acquisition of concrete and steel poles manufacturer Ameron Pole Products from NOV for $180 million. Dallas-based Arcosa was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Counsel information for Ameron Pole, which is based in Pasadena, California, was not immediately available.

April 10, 2024, 11:31 AM

