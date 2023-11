Corporate Deal

Hengeler Mueller has guided Frankfurter Bankgesellschaft, the private bank of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe, in connection with its transformation into a new legal organizational structure. The Hengeler Mueller team included partners Hartwin Bungert, Carl-Philipp Eberlein and Henning Hilke.

Banking & Financial Services

November 29, 2023, 8:48 AM

