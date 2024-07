Corporate Deal

Metros Development Co. Ltd., an urban redevelopment consulting company, registered with the SEC on July 16 for an IPO. The Ginza, Japan-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis partners Laura Anthony and Craig Linder. The underwriters, led by Loop Capital Markets, are represented by Bevilacqua PLLC partner Louis Bevilacqua.

Construction & Engineering

July 17, 2024, 1:14 PM