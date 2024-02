Corporate Deal

Jones Day guided Procter & Gamble in the sale of its Vidal Sassoon brand unit to Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Jones Day team was led by Ben Stulberg, Demetra Karamanos, Rob Latta and Richard Nugent. Counsel information was not available for Henkel.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 02, 2024, 8:00 PM

