Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher advised Compass Diversified on its sale of Crosman Corporation to Daisy Manufacturing Company. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Gibson Dunn team was led by partner Michelle Gourley. Rogers, Arkansas-based Daisy Manufacturing was advised by Kirkland & Ellis.

May 03, 2024, 11:10 PM

