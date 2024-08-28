Corporate Deal

First Busey Corp. and CrossFirst Bankshares have announced a $917 million merger agreement in a deal guided by Sullivan & Cromwell and Squire Patton Boggs. The transaction, announced Aug. 27, is expected to close in the first or second quarter of 2025. Champaign, Illinois-based First Busey was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell partners Matthew Friestedt and Mark Menting. CrossFirst Bankshares, which is based in Leawood, Kansas, was represented by a Squire Patton team led by the firm’s global financial services practice leader Jim Barresi.

Banking & Financial Services

August 28, 2024, 11:51 AM