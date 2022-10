Corporate Deal

Oakley Capital announced that its fund, Oakley Capital Fund IV, has agreed to sell part of its stake in digital voucher platform Wishcard to private equity investors EMZ Partners and IK Partners. London-based Oakley Capital is represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by transactional partners Ben Leyendecker and Hendrik Braun. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

Technology

October 17, 2022, 8:56 AM