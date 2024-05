Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has counseled certain commercial banks, including Societe Generale, in the underwriting of a debt issuance worth $1.2 billion. The issuance was announced May. 26 by Manama, Bahrain-based Al Dur Power & Water Company. The Latham team was led by partner Tom Bartlett.

Banking & Financial Services

May 29, 2024, 9:50 AM

