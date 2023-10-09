Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Gauge Capital has agreed to sell its portfolio company TVC Pro-Driver, a subscription-based commercial driver’s license protection services platform, to Love’s Travel Stops in a deal guided by Ropes & Gray. Financial terms were not disclosed. Southlake, Texas-based Gauge Capital was represented by a Ropes & Gray team led by partner Matthew Richards. Counsel information for Love’s Travel, which is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

October 09, 2023, 11:10 AM

nature of claim: /