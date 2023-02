Corporate Deal

Blue Sage Capital announced that it has closed on the sale of Magnum Systems Inc., an automated material handling and packaging designer and manufacturer, to 3 Rivers Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. Austin, Texas-based Blue Sage was represented by a Queen Saenz + Schutz team. Counsel information for 3 Rivers Capital was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 15, 2023, 7:48 AM