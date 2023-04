Corporate Deal

AXA IM Alts has agreed to sell its data center platform, Data4, to Brookfield Infrastructure. Financial terms were not disclosed. AXA IM Alts was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Louis Gosset, Vincent Ponsonnaille and Matthew Elliott. Counsel information for Brookfield Infrastructure, which is based in Toronto, was not immediately available.

Business Services

April 14, 2023, 10:06 AM

