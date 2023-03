Corporate Deal

Global communications firm LLYC has acquired marketing and public relations agency BAM in a deal guided by Greenberg Traurig. Financial terms were not disclosed. Madrid-based LLYC was advised by a Greenberg Traurig team that includes partners Antonio Peña and Henry Roque. Counsel information for BAM, based in San Diego, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 31, 2023, 12:56 PM

