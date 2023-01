Corporate Deal

MN8 Energy, a renewable energy and battery storage owner and operator, and Mercedes-Benz USA announced a partnership agreement on Thursday to deliver an open network of branded charging stations in North America. New York-based MN8 was counseled by a Vinson & Elkins team including partners Stephanie Coco, Matthew Falcone, Sean Moran and Kaam Sahely. Counsel information for Mercedes-Benz, which is based in Stuttgart, Germany, was not immediately available.