Sharecare, a digital health company, has agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Altaris LLC, an investment firm exclusively focused on the healthcare industry, for $540 million. The special committee for Sharecare's board of directors was represented by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. New York-based Altaris was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners David Feirstein and William Lay. King & Spalding advised Jeff Arnold, Sharecare’s founder and executive chairman of the board of directors.

June 24, 2024, 11:42 AM

