Corporate Deal

Arab Bank Switzerland Ltd., via a special purpose vehicle, announced its acquisition of commercial development project, MixCity, from a third-party land seller and construction company Steiner AG. Arab Bank Switzerland was advised by a Baker McKenzie team led by real estate partner Charles Gschwind. Counsel information for Steiner AG was not immediately available.

Real Estate

March 20, 2023, 9:18 AM

