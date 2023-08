Corporate Deal

North Texas Public Broadcasting Inc. announced that it has acquired the Denton Record-Chronicle, the primary local news source in Denton County, Texas, in a deal guided by Vinson & Elkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based North Texas was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Chris Rowley. Counsel information for the Denton Record was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 09, 2023, 11:33 AM

nature of claim: /