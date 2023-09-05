Corporate Deal

Warburg Pincus has agreed to sell its 34 percent interest in the Reiss Group to NEXT plc for 128 million pounds ($161 million) in a deal guided by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson; Kirkland & Ellis; and Slaughter and May. New York-based Warburg Pincus was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Keir MacLennan, Jiri Peterka, Adrian Maguire and Dan Clarke. Reiss Group was represented by Fried Frank. NEXT, which is based in Leicester, United Kingdom, was advised by Slaughter and May.

