Corporate Deal

The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board has agreed to invest approximately $805 million in connection NextEra Energy Partners LP's renewable energy portfolio. The transaction, announced Nov. 18, is expected to close later this year. Toronto-based Ontario Teachers' is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Kevin Crews and Roald Nashi. Counsel information for NextEra Energy, which is based in Juno Beach, Florida, was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

November 24, 2022, 9:19 AM