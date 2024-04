Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has guided a committee of lenders in connection with the recapitalization of industrial equipment manufacturer and supplier ARVOS group. The transaction, announced April 25, effected a deleveraging of over 210 million euros ($224 million). The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Yen Sum, David Wallace and Frank Grell.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 26, 2024, 10:58 AM

