Bugcrowd, an artificial intelligence-focused crowdsourced security platform, has secured $102 million in a strategic growth funding round led by General Catalyst, with participation from longtime existing investors Rally Ventures and Costanoa Ventures. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based General Catalyst was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner Christian Atwood. Counsel information for Bugcrowd, which is based in San Francisco, was not immediately available.

February 13, 2024, 12:20 PM

