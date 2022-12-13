Corporate Deal

QT Imaging Inc., a medical body imaging developer, is going public via SPAC merger with GigCapital5 Inc. As a result of the merger, QT Imaging Holdings Inc. will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $151 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 12, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Novato, California-based QT Imaging is represented by Seyfarth Shaw. GigCapital5, which is based in Palo Alto, California, is led by Jeffrey Selman, chair of DLA Piper's SPAC transactional practice.

