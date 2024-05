Corporate Deal

VSS Capital Partners announced that portfolio company Olympus Cosmetic Group, a platform providing cosmetic surgery, has completed the acquisition of Artisan Plastic Surgery and Artisan Beauté. Financial terms were not disclosed. VSS Capital Partners and Olympus Cosmetic, which is based in Jacksonville, Florida, was advised by McDermott Will & Emery. Atlanta-based Artisan was advised by Investment Law Group.

May 09, 2024, 9:40 AM

