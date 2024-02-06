Corporate Deal

BC Partners has agreed to sell Italy-based frozen pastry and dessert products manufacturer Forno D’Asolo Group to Investindustrial and the Bagnoli family, the founders of Sammontana, the first Italian gelato company. London-based BC Partners was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by Milan managing partner Stefano Sciolla. BonelliErede and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison counseled Investindustrial. The Paul Weiss team was led by corporate partners Neel Sachdev, Matthew Merkle, Stefan J. Arnold-Soulby and Deirdre Jones. Tuscany, Italy-based the Bagnoli family was advised by Bird & Bird.

February 06, 2024, 10:20 AM

